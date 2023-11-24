Discover Blanco x Dolce & Gabbana Collection

Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has teamed up with singer Blanco for a bold and unapologetic capsule collection. This collaboration with the young Italian artist revitalizes the brand’s traditional codes through a masterful blend of volumes, graphics, and materials. The collection draws inspiration from the ethereal beauty of angels, leaving a lasting impression on the imagination. The partnership between Dolce & Gabbana and Blanco represents a fusion of high fashion and modern artistry, signaling an exciting new direction for the brand.

Born on February 10, 2003, Riccardo Fabbriconi, better known as Blanco, is an acclaimed Italian singer, rapper, and songwriter. He first gained widespread attention in 2021 with chart-topping hits “La canzone nostra” and “Mi fai impazzire.” Following this success, he released his debut album “Blu celeste,” featuring popular singles like “Notti in bianco,” “Paraocchi,” and the title track. In 2022, Blanco, alongside Mahmood, won the prestigious 72nd Sanremo Music Festival with their song “Brividi.” The duo also represented Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 with the same song, achieving a commendable sixth-place finish.