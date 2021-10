Discover BOGLIOLI Spring Summer 2022 Riflessi Menswear Collection, that explores the brand’s codes and reinterprets them for the future. For the collection designer Michele Brustia was inspired by the colors of Venetian palaces reflected in the water of the canals. Fashion photographer Martina Ferrara captured the lookbook featuring the handsome Alberto Perazzolo.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS