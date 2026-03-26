BOSS by Beckham Spring Summer 2026 Delivers Versatile Style

BOSS returns for Spring Summer 2026 with a new chapter of BOSS by Beckham, developed in collaboration with David Beckham. The collection builds around a wardrobe that reflects his approach to dressing, covering both casual situations and more formal settings through a consistent, considered selection of garments.

The collection focuses on silhouette and fabric. Tailoring, casualwear, and warm-weather pieces follow a clear direction defined by lighter materials and softer construction. Airy blends and smooth textures shape garments that respond to different conditions across the season. Clean lines and a palette of neutrals sit alongside brighter tones, introducing contrast while keeping the overall wardrobe cohesive. Tailoring appears in relaxed forms, while everyday pieces such as T-shirts, denim, and sneakers allow for easy combinations.

Marco Falcioni, Creative Director at HUGO BOSS, describes the collaboration as a continued exchange shaped by Beckham’s understanding of versatility and modern dressing. The collection reflects this input across each category, from tailoring to off-duty pieces, with a focus on garments that remain relevant across multiple seasons.

The campaign, captured by fashion duo Mert and Marcus, with creative direction from Trey Laird & Team Laird, presents a range of looks worn by Beckham that cover daily dressing and more formal occasions. One look pairs a pale-beige cotton-blend cardigan with a shirt in a lyocell, silk, and cotton blend. Brown virgin-wool trousers introduce a tailored structure, softened by a relaxed drawcord waistband. White low-top sneakers in leather and suede complete the outfit.

Tailoring appears through two key looks. An off-white double-breasted suit in a lightweight linen blend follows a slim fit and is paired with a cotton shirt. A blue linen-knit tie with silk content and a micro-patterned pocket square reinforce the formal direction, alongside brown leather Oxford shoes. A second tailored look introduces a charcoal-gray double-breasted blazer in a blend of wool, silk, linen, and cashmere. It is worn with a navy linen T-shirt and brown cotton trousers that combine pleats with a flexible waistband. A suede-trimmed canvas belt and leather-and-suede trainers complete the outfit.

Outerwear continues to define the collection. A brown nappa leather jacket with a stand collar appears over a short-sleeved cream knit in virgin wool, paired with brown stretch-cotton trousers and leather sneakers. A caramel-brown jacket in lightweight virgin-wool twill follows a minimal construction with a pointed collar and two-way zip, styled with a cotton T-shirt and high-twist wool trousers.

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The collection also introduces stronger color. A deep turquoise cotton jacket with a brown cord collar references workwear, styled with brown corduroy trousers featuring oversized pockets. A color-blocked French terry sweatshirt and brown leather sneakers complete the look. A cotton canvas holdall with suede trims accompanies the outfit, reinforcing its use for travel and short stays.

The BOSS Spring Summer 2026 collection by David Beckham presents a structured wardrobe built around fabric, tailoring, and adaptability across different occasions.