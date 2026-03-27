Oakley Connects Jackets Eyewear with Japan Field Gear

Oakley presents a new stage for the Jackets family through eyewear that continues a direction established in 1994 and now enters the Artifacts from the Future concept. The new releases remain connected to the same mindset that shaped the original frames, carrying forward the design identity associated with performance while moving into a new product era.

The starting point remains Eye Jacket, a frame that introduced a compact wraparound structure during a period when performance eyewear followed familiar visual patterns. Oakley built the frame with twin lenses and a close facial fit that gave athletes a secure feel during movement. The model became associated with athletes who challenged the status quo.

The current collection draws from earlier Jackets releases identified by Oakley as key references for the new design language. Straight Jacket, Racing Jacket, Water Jacket, and Flak Jacket are named alongside Eye Jacket as the frames that shaped the latest expansion of the family.

Within the new release, Plantaris SQ takes the original frame concept into a squared form. Neoforma continues through kinetic roots and forward flow, while Terraforma introduces a universal silhouette with a futuristic edge.

Prescription eyewear enters the same collection through Neoture and Neomata. Oakley presents both models as frames that combine a nostalgic direction with future focused design.

Eye Jacket Redux remains part of the current offer following its reintroduction in 2019 through a re engineered interpretation of Oakley heritage. In April, Suture Jacket joins the range as a sharper version of the concept, described by Oakley as a spiked evolution built like armor and designed for performance.

The eyewear release is presented together with the Japan Field Gear Line Collection, designed in Japan and distributed globally. Oakley links both categories through the idea that eyewear fits the face in the way apparel fits the body.

FGL Stealth Jacket, FGL Stealth Tee, and FGL Stealth Pant form the FGL Stealth Line capsule collection, paired with Plantaris SQ and Neomata. Oakley describes the capsule through invisible functionality intended to blend into external environments while maintaining minimal design and material performance.

FGL AP Vest is presented with Eye Jacket Redux and developed to protect and store gear in harsh conditions. FGL Slick Crew and FGL Factor Shorts appear with Neoforma and Neoture as breathable apparel designed to reduce temperatures as heat increases.