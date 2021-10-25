RICCARDO TISCI Unveils BURBERRY OUTERWEAR Collection

Designer Riccardo Tisci presented BURBERRY Fall Winter 2021 Outerwear campaign featuring Miles Gardner, Nic Minwoo, and Niclas Baker lensed by fashion photographer Danko Steiner. Styling is work of Ana Steiner, with choreography from Les Child. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Gary Gill, and makeup artist Isamaya French. Supporting Cast Ben Loader, Wing Yue Leung, Jennifer Sayaka Wilson, Brett Tatham-Wood and Danni Aviva. The collection was inspired by Thomas Burberry’s invention of gabardine and the British fashion house’s history with the outdoors, and it explores freedom and exploration, as well as the English countryside.

“The signature relaxed-fit trench coat updated in tumbled tropical gabardine for a soft, fluid silhouette and finished with a contrasting Vintage check lining and undercollar. A protective puffer coat in black nylon. The relaxed-fit hooded design is lined at the collar in check wool cashmere and highlighted with our appliquéd logo. A black padded parka in English- woven cotton gabardine, cut to an oversized fit. A shearling collar cotton gabardine puffer gilet in black and honey.” – from Burberry