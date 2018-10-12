Max Barczak, Noah Luis Brown & Piero Mendez Model Calvin Klein FW18

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre captured Calvin Klein‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign starring Max Barczak, Noah Luis Brown, and Piero Mendez. Styling is work of Olivier Rizzo, with casting direction from Ashley Brokaw, and beauty by hair stylist Holli Smith, and makeup artist Hannah Murray.





