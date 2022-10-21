CALVIN KLEIN Fall Winter 2022 Sportswear Collection

Fashion brand CALVIN KLEIN presented its Fall Winter 2022 Sportswear campaign starring models Callum Stoddart, Kit Butler, Malik Anderson, and Maxwell Adams lensed by photographer Senta Simond. In charge of styling was Sarah Richardson, with creative direction from Cedric Murac, art direction by Hollie Pollak, and casting direction by Mark Foltz. Beauty is work of hair stylist Dylan Chavles, and makeup artist Susie Sobol.