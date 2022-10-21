in Advertising Campaigns, Calvin Klein, Fall Winter 2022.23 Campaigns, Kit Butler, Menswear, Sportswear

CALVIN KLEIN Fall Winter 2022 Sportswear Collection

Discover Calvin Klein’s FW22 sportswear campaign featuring Callum Stoddart, Kit Butler, Malik Anderson and Maxwell Adams

CALVIN KLEIN
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Senta Simond

Fashion brand CALVIN KLEIN presented its Fall Winter 2022 Sportswear campaign starring models Callum Stoddart, Kit Butler, Malik Anderson, and Maxwell Adams lensed by photographer Senta Simond. In charge of styling was Sarah Richardson, with creative direction from Cedric Murac, art direction by Hollie Pollak, and casting direction by Mark Foltz. Beauty is work of hair stylist Dylan Chavles, and makeup artist Susie Sobol.

