Fashion house CALVIN KLEIN presented their Spring Summer 2022 Naturals Collection with a campaign lensed by photographer Clifford Prince King. In charge of styling was Avena Gallagher, with set design from Lauren Nikrooz, and movement direction by Sigrid Lauren. Beauty is work of hair stylist Malcolm Marquez, and makeup artist Raisa Flowers. The collection was inspired by our natural world, and it brings pieces in natural hues created from eco-friendly materials.