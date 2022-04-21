MMSCENE GUIDE: What Will A-Listers Be Wearing This Summer?

Acclaimed director, Spike Lee is just one of many celebrities to wear sneakers to the Oscars. In this case, the creator sought to pay homage to Kobe Bryant by pairing a purple and yellow suit bearing the number 24 on the lapels, with a pair of Nike Kobe 9 Elite Strategy sneakers. His outfit was testimony to the symbolic power that shoes can have and of the messages they can relay. If you enjoy assembling a new collection every season, take a look at what’s up ahead in terms of trends from Spring and Summer 2022.

Technical Footwear

One footwear choice that really turned heads at New York Fashion Week this year was high-tech footwear by brands such as Salomon, which is worn by a number of celebrities ranging from Kanye West to Rihanna. These brands prioritize function and performance over form and they contain a robust construction that is also super comfortable. Salomon sneakers contain a number of new-fangled technologies, including a dual-layer midsole called Optivibe and two special foams inserted to absorb shocks and enable runners to bounce back quickly. They look pretty cool too, and they are available in a wide range of colors ranging from baby blue to black and maroon.

Brown or Black Loafers

Loafers are the perfect casual shoe in that they lend outfits a certain elegance while being super comfortable to wear (because they can be slipped on and off without any laces to worry about). This year, chunky gender-neutral loafers are in, as was evident at recent fashion shows by designers such as Christopher Kane, Ganni, and Proenza Schouler. Choose loafers with a unique design if you wish to stand out. Commando soles, square toes, and heavy hardware details are the looks to go for.

White Sneakers

White sneakers go well with practically any casual outfit and this year has seen designers embrace a wide variety of sneaker styles in this color, ranging from velcro high-tops to simple low-cut styles. Pair these up with rolled-up pants, sporty looks, or jeans. Keep them fresh and stain-free by either washing them by hand or (if the fabric permits) in the washing machine. Tips for washing shoes safely by machine include removing laces (so they don’t get tangled up) and insoles, washing the shoes in a separate mesh bag, and placing towels into the machine so the shoe isn’t flung against the metallic components of your machine. Don’t wash tech footwear, as their materials may be damaged by the water. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions with respect to cleaning.

Vivid Colors

Don’t be afraid to buy a couple of shoes in colors you may not have considered before—including turquoise, orange, and canary yellow. If you like the idea of incorporating a few new hues into your wardrobe but you don’t quite want to embrace the 80s color burst trend, then go for something a little more subtle like mustard yellow or olive green. To wear color with sophistication, pair your brighter shoes with one or two complementary or contrasting colors. Don’t wear too many on a single ensemble unless you are into loud, brazen looks.

It’s an exciting time for fashion lovers, with spring having sprung and summer just around the bend. In terms of shoes, brace yourself for a few of the hottest trends. These include tech footwear, loafers, white sneakers, and shoes that add a pop of color to an otherwise serious outfit.

Images from MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Tom Daamen by Vinyet Feliubadalo – See the full story here