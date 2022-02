Fashion house CALVIN KLEIN enlists photographer Glen Luchford to capture their Spring Summer 2022 Campaign that celebrates both individuality and community. Stars of the campaign are Dominic Fike, Burna Boy, and Vince Staples joined by Blackpink‘s Jennie, Solange Knowles, Deb Never, Arlo Parks, and a cast of over 120 people. Film director Melina Matsoukas captured the video campaign.