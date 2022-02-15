in Backstage, New York Fashion Week

Backstage at Atelier Cilian FW22 NYFW MENS

Behind the scenes at Atelier Cilian menswear presentation for the Fall Winter 2022 season during New York Fashion Week Men’s days:

Photo ©Ashley Jahncke for MMSCENE

ATELIER CILLIAN Fall Winter 2022 backstage moments at New York Fashion Week Men’s captured by photographer Ashley Jahncke. Creative director Stephen Mikhail presented his Atelier Cilian menswear collection inspired by 18th century London. Mikhail emphasises brand’s sartorial sentiment with a slew of perfectly tailored pieces presented in New York.

Photo ©Ashley Jahncke for MMSCENE
Photo ©Ashley Jahncke for MMSCENE
Photo ©Ashley Jahncke for MMSCENE
Photo ©Ashley Jahncke for MMSCENE

MORE FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS

See more of the backstage action captured by photographer Ashley Jahncke at New York Fashion Week Men's Fall Winter 2022.23 for MMSCENE

