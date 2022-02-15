Backstage at Atelier Cilian FW22 NYFW MENS

ATELIER CILLIAN Fall Winter 2022 backstage moments at New York Fashion Week Men’s captured by photographer Ashley Jahncke. Creative director Stephen Mikhail presented his Atelier Cilian menswear collection inspired by 18th century London. Mikhail emphasises brand’s sartorial sentiment with a slew of perfectly tailored pieces presented in New York.

See more of the backstage action captured by photographer Ashley Jahncke at New York Fashion Week Men’s Fall Winter 2022.23 for MMSCENE in our gallery: