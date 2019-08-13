in Advertising Campaigns, Calvin Klein, Daniel Jackson, Entertainment, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Matthew Noszka, Menswear

CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR FW19 photographed by Daniel Jackson

Discover Calvin Klein Underwear’s FW19 campaign featuring Odell Beckham Jr, Jacob Elordi, Diplo, Lay Zhang and Matthew Noszka

CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR
Photography © Daniel Jackson for Calvin Klein

Odell Beckham Jr, Jacob Elordi, Diplo, Lay Zhang, and Matthew Noszka star in CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographer Daniel Jackson, Styling is work of Alastair McKimm, with makeup from beauty artist Hannah Murray, hair styling by Ward Stegerhoek, and manicure by Yuko Tsuchihashi.

CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR
Photography © Daniel Jackson for Calvin Klein
Discover rest of Calvin Klein Underwear FW19 campaign featuring Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Beth Ditto & Cara Taylor on our DESIGNSCENE.NET.

