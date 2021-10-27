Discover VERSACE Fall Winter 2021 Eyewear campaign starring the rising star on the modeling scene Nacho Penín and supermodel Vittoria Ceretti lensed by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Styling is work of Jacob K, with set design from David White, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Paul Hanlon, makeup artist Lisa Eldridge, and manicurist Simone Marino. The collection was inspired by the brand’s La Greca print, debuted on the Fall-Winter 2021 runway.