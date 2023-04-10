Character Studies: LANVIN Spring Summer 2023 Campaign

Fashion house LANVIN presented the Spring Summer 2023 collection with Character Studies: Modern Heroes campaign captured by fashion photographer Steven Meisel. The stars of the campaign are models Alberth Johnson, Gendai Funato, Quintin Van Konkelenberg and Job. Each portrait presents a bold character study in quiet elegance and modern masculinity. For the campaign designer Bruno Sialeli teamed up with stylist Ludivine Poiblanc, art directors Mathias Augustyniak and Michael Amzalag and casting director Piergiorgio Del Moro.

