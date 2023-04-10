Fashion brand MAISON KITSUNÉ enlists models Luke Solo Sangster and Lily McMenamy to star in the third and final part of their Spring Summer 2023 Explore Everywhere campaign lensed by photographer Anton Gottlob. In charge of art direction was Jamie Reid Studio with styling from Emilie Kareh. The brand’s final destination was Paris, with Sweet Souvenirs story Maison Kitsuné explores Parisian clichés with a tongue-in-cheek energy.

“The sweet, sorbet palette of summer is interspersed with the colour codes of preppy sports clubs – saccharine spirit offered a polished edge. Equally, the brand’s signature, streetwear ease remains omnipresent through the collection’s relaxed fits and nods to utilitarian aesthetics: a patchwork overshirt imbued with insouciant cool; a workwear jacket or zipped sweater offering protection from an evening breeze.” – from Maison Kitsuné

The collection is available from April 12, 2023 in the brand’s stores and at the official website.