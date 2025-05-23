Fashion week is eagerly awaited, not only by businesses and end consumers, but also by popular celebrities and models. The New York Fashion Week 2024, for example, saw celebrities like Beyoncé, Rachel Brosnahan, and Danai Gurira in the front rows. Several designers, like Christian Siriano and Sergio Hudson, showed their collections through models walking the runway.

However, fashion week is more than flashing cameras and high-profile runways. It’s a pressure-filled period where casting directors scan hundreds of faces to spot the few who can walk and carry the season’s vision.

Every casting is a test. It starts the moment a model walks into the room. Confidence, posture, and even how they interact with assistants are observed quietly. There’s no loud announcement or formal checklist; it’s all subtle. A brief greeting, how they handle delays, and how present they seem all matter.

In this article, we will discuss what agents really look for during fashion week castings.

It’s Not Just About the Look

Fashion, especially during casting season, still leans on physical appearance, but that’s only the starting point. A model’s ability to match a brand’s current aesthetic is necessary, but not enough.

What sets someone apart during castings is usually their level of awareness. Do they understand the kind of story the brand is trying to tell? Can they adjust their energy or walk to fit the tone of a particular collection?

One way casting directors usually get a gist of this is by putting models in front of cameras. For more than half of the jobs that models apply for, they will have to face the camera and pose in front of it. This enables directors to see models’ personalities and whether they match the brand’s story.

A model might have striking features, but the impact fades quickly if they’re disengaged, distracted, or rigid in their movements. On the other hand, a model who is flexible with expressions and listens to direction can win the interest of even selective casting teams. That awareness of space and mood separates someone who photographs well from someone who can bring a campaign to life.

Why Personal Safety and Awareness

Matter to Agents

When agents hire models, they become their employers, and they need to ensure their safety. Therefore, agents often look beyond physical appearance and runway skills. They also consider how models handle themselves in unfamiliar or high-pressure situations. Since fashion week demands constant movement across the city, sometimes late at night or in unfamiliar neighborhoods, safety becomes a real concern.

Many models rely on carsharing apps like Uber to get from one venue to another. While these services are popular, they’ve also raised red flags. According to TorHoerman Law, several lawsuits have been filed against Uber involving passenger safety, including reports of harassment and assault. These cases have prompted many users, including models, to be more cautious.

Victims of these incidents have filed an Uber lawsuit seeking accountability from the company. They allege that Uber should take responsibility for the deeds of their drivers, as the company hired them.

For agents, a model’s ability to stay alert, follow safety protocols, and make smart choices matters. It shows maturity, self-awareness, and an understanding of the job beyond just walking the runway. Those who care for themselves are often seen as more dependable and professional in a fast-paced industry.

What Stays With Agents After Casting

After a fashion week ends, agencies and clients have many review meetings and quiet conversations. Feedback from casting directors is gathered, shared, and sometimes added to a model’s profile.

While looks and fit are discussed, there’s almost always mention of a model’s presence, attitude, and behavior. Sometimes, a model who didn’t get booked is remembered for next season because of how well they carried themselves.

One of the traits agents pay close attention to is energy. That doesn’t mean being overly cheerful or loud. In fact, trying too hard to impress can backfire. But a kind of grounded energy, alert, calm, and responsive, stands out in a crowded room. When a model has that, it reads as confidence, not arrogance. They seem prepared, professional, and capable of handling whatever the job might throw at them.

Models who treat each casting with respect and effort, regardless of the outcome, often gain quiet advocates behind the scenes. Sometimes, a designer will ask for someone they saw at a casting, even if they weren’t booked immediately. That’s why staying consistent across all appointments matters.

A good reputation builds slowly, and in this industry, it can open doors long after the moment has passed. All you need is a chance on a single runway to make impressions and become popular. In fact, many male models like Noah Mills, Lucky Blue Smith, Alex Lundqvist, Tyson Beckford, and more have become household names.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should male models wear to a casting during Fashion Week?

Stick to neutral, fitted clothing that shows your proportions clearly. A plain t-shirt, slim jeans or pants, and clean shoes are a safe choice. Avoid logos, bold prints, or anything too stylized unless specifically asked by the agency. Bring a pair of clean sneakers and dress shoes if possible, especially if you’re attending multiple castings in one day.

Do models need to bring a portfolio or a comp card to every casting?

Yes. Even in the digital age, many casting teams still request printed comp cards with your basic stats and a few strong photos. A physical portfolio is less common for newer models, but helpful if you’re meeting with teams who want to see more variety.

Can having a strong social media following help during Fashion Week castings?

It can, depending on the client. While not all casting teams prioritize social media, some brands, especially those with direct-to-consumer strategies, do check a model’s online presence. A clean, well-curated Instagram profile can add value, but it’s never a substitute for professionalism and presence in the room.

Fashion week castings may seem short and impersonal, but they carry weight. Every brief interaction shows how a model might perform on set or backstage. Agencies are watching for style, stamina, professionalism, and personality.

As the modeling landscape becomes more competitive, these qualities grow more critical. It’s no longer enough to show up and hope the look will work. Models who prepare, stay aware of their surroundings, and manage the pace with composure often leave a better impression.

Talent can spark initial interest, but consistency, attitude, and adaptability keep that interest going season after season.

Images – Marin Fabre by Joey Leo for MMSCENE