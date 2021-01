Michael B. Jordan and Jeremy Lin star in COACH Spring Summer 2021 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Renell Medrano. In charge of styling were Olivier Rizzo and Mariel Haenn. Beauty is work of hair stylist Chris Appleton, makeup artist Mary Phillips, and manicurist Tom Bachik.

I think it’s important we take moments to appreciate each other, and the good things we’ve got, while still trying to make things better – Michael B. Jordan