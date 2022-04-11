Jonas Mason & Luc Defont-Saviard Model CORNELIANI

Fashion brand CORNELIANI enlists top models Jonas Mason and Luc Defont-Saviard to star in their Spring Summer 2022 campaign lensed by photographer Adriano Russo. In charge of styling was Emil Rebek, with casting direction from Simone Bart Rocchietti. Hair styling is work of Astor Hoxha. The collection explores tradition with a modern touch, and brings comfortable, high-performance, lightweight pieces.

“For Spring/Summer 2022, Corneliani is exploring multiple levels, from formal to sporty, designing a collection that connects present style with the cornerstones of its history, with its creative heritage, with timeless icons restyled through the development of its cuts, technological innovation and advanced fabric research.” – from Corneliani