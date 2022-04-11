in Advertising Campaigns, Emil Rebek, Luc Defont-Saviard, Menswear, Spring Summer 2022 Campaign

Jonas Mason & Luc Defont-Saviard Model CORNELIANI

Photographer Adriano Russo captured Corneliani’s SS22 campaign

CORNELIANI
©CORNELIANI, Photography by Adriano Russo

Fashion brand CORNELIANI enlists top models Jonas Mason and Luc Defont-Saviard to star in their Spring Summer 2022 campaign lensed by photographer Adriano Russo. In charge of styling was Emil Rebek, with casting direction from Simone Bart Rocchietti. Hair styling is work of Astor Hoxha. The collection explores tradition with a modern touch, and brings comfortable, high-performance, lightweight pieces.

CORNELIANI
©CORNELIANI, Photography by Adriano Russo
CORNELIANI
©CORNELIANI, Photography by Adriano Russo

For Spring/Summer 2022, Corneliani is exploring multiple levels, from formal to sporty, designing a collection that connects present style with the cornerstones of its history, with its creative heritage, with timeless icons restyled through the development of its cuts, technological innovation and advanced fabric research.” – from Corneliani

CORNELIANI
©CORNELIANI, Photography by Adriano Russo
CORNELIANI
©CORNELIANI, Photography by Adriano Russo

ad campaignsMenswearSS22Top Models

