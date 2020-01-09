in Advertising Campaigns, Jil Sander, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns

Damien Medina is the Face of Jil Sander Spring ​Summer 2020 Collection

Discover Jil Sander’s Spring ​Summer 2020 campaign featuring Damien Medina

© Jil Sander, Photography by Olivier Kervern

Fashion photographer Olivier Kervern captured Jil Sander‘s Spring ​Summer 2020 campaign featuring models Damien Medina and Saana Mirzaie. In charge of art direction was Heiko Keinath, with casting direction from Henry Thomas. Hair styling and makeup by beauty artist Mark Hampton.

© Jil Sander, Photography by Olivier Kervern

Landscapes and the texture of a city. There is no other place where layers of history, light and shade, clarity and diversity, nature and the human made, turn into each other and merge as they do in Sicily and in Palermo. The beauty in the balance of conflicting elements that runs throughout Lucie and Luke Meier’s work at Jil Sander has here one of its mirrors. Harmony within opposites, open fields and Baroque, fluid and sculptural forms, masculine and feminine, concrete and lace. Archetypes, ascetic and voluptuous.

© Jil Sander, Photography by Olivier Kervern

© Jil Sander, Photography by Olivier Kervern

ad campaignsMenswearSS20

