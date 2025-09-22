David Beckham and BOSS Unveil Second Collaboration

David Beckham and BOSS mark a new chapter together with the release of their Fall Winter 2025 collection. As the second collaboration between the global icon and the German fashion house, it carries Beckham’s influence into a refined edit of tailoring, knitwear, and outerwear shaped for the season.

Beckham drew inspiration from the colder months and his time spent in the countryside, where layering becomes instinctive and fabrics take on new importance. “Right from the early stages of development I wanted to create a collection inspired by the feeling I get when I am at home in the countryside in the colder months,” he said. That sense of comfort translated into textured knits, relaxed trousers, and outerwear designed to work in both rural and urban settings.

Marco Falcioni, Senior Vice President of Creative Direction at HUGO BOSS, emphasized how this second chapter builds on the success of the first. He described it as a natural progression that puts Beckham’s style at the forefront while keeping the BOSS identity intact. Together, they created a wardrobe that is adaptable yet refined, designed for men who want clothing that performs in different environments.

Key pieces reflect Beckham’s balance of formality and ease. Tailoring arrives in sharp-shouldered jackets and mid-waisted trousers in wool, corduroy, and cashmere, with a double-breasted gray flannel suit standing out as a formal anchor. Knitwear takes equal importance, with chunky ribbed and cable sweaters in navy, brown, and burgundy, alongside cashmere roll necks that bring both warmth and polish. Outerwear includes a raw denim jacket lined with wool-cashmere, a technical rainproof parka, shearling bombers, and a nubuck trucker jacket with a shearling collar that carries a vintage edge.

Accessories round out the collection with leather Chelsea boots, workwear boots, seasonal sneakers, and small leather goods crafted in suede, silk, and wool-cashmere blends.

The campaign, photographed by Mert and Marcus and art-directed by Team Laird, places Beckham inside an 18th-century London mansion. The setting reflects the collaboration’s direction: rooted in heritage yet modern in execution. Beckham’s presence anchors the visuals, presenting the collection as a direct extension of his personal style.

The BECKHAM x BOSS Fall Winter 2025 collection will be available worldwide from September 22 through boss.com, BOSS stores, and selected retailers.