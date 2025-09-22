Demna Introduces La Famiglia, His Debut Gucci Collection

Gucci didn’t wait for the runway. Instead, Demna dropped his first collection lookbook out of nowhere, one day before his official debut at Milan Fashion Week. The surprise release sets the tone for what this new chapter will look like: disruptive, unapologetic, and impossible to ignore.

The collection is called La Famiglia, a study of Gucci archetypes reimagined as family portraits by photographer Catherine Opie. It’s about what Gucci has always represented, decadence, glamour, excess, but filtered through Demna’s lens of chaos and exaggeration. Each character feels like someone you might meet at a party you weren’t supposed to be at.

On the men’s side, the looks are bare-chested, bold, and laced with irony. ‘Partyboy’ and ‘Narcisista’ drip with sex appeal in shimmering vests and deep-cut silk shirts, grounded by black trousers and the revival of the iconic double-G belt. ‘Figo’ and ‘Androgino’ continue the chest-baring streak with a moto jacket and a sheer mesh top, while ‘Ragazzo’ and ‘Bastardo’ show up in nothing but swim briefs. For those looking for restraint, there’s ‘Direttore’ in a sleek black suit with an oxblood tie, or the ‘Nerd’ in a leather jacket and sweater vest accented with Gucci’s vintage green-and-red striping.

It’s provocative, funny, and a little absurd, which is exactly the point. Demna has always thrived in spaces where fashion meets parody, from his Vetements days to Balenciaga’s guerrilla campaigns. Gucci, a brand known for tight control and polished campaigns, suddenly feels unpredictable.

The chaos is familiar to anyone who followed Demna’s last decade: the Simpsons short film, Kim Kardashian veiled in black at the Met Gala, a Balenciaga video game that doubled as a collection reveal. Now, that same energy has entered Gucci. It’s not about polish; it’s about disruption.

In an industry leaning into safe classics and commercial comfort, Demna’s debut injects a much-needed jolt of unpredictability. La Famiglia is staking out Gucci’s new identity as a house that thrives on provocation, sex appeal, and spectacle.

Whether it unsettles or excites, one thing’s certain: Demna’s Gucci will not play it safe. And with just a lookbook, he’s already rewritten the rules.