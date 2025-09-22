End of Summer Exclusive by Georges Dobrev

Photographer Georges Dobrev captures models Leon García, Clement Carpentier, Sorel Mln, and Andoni Granados for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS series titled End of Summer. The project introduces illustrations by graphic artist Nana Giglemiani, adding a layered dimension to the portraits.

Artistic direction by Paul Arthur and movement direction by Mariam Mikadze shape the rhythm of the series, framing the models with individuality and presence. The collaboration produces a contemporary narrative that marks summer’s final moments with clarity and style.