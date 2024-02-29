Bystander Chronicles: Dawei Fall Winter 2024 Collection

Fashion house Dawei unveiled its Fall Winter 2024 Collection, titled “Bystander,” that blurs the boundaries of time and space, as the wearer embarks on a journey reminiscent of Virginia Woolf’s iconic character Orlando. Through a series of vignettes spanning different eras and locales, the collection invites us to ponder the intersections of fashion, memory, and identity.

RELATED: DAWEI FW24 BACKSTAGE

The scene opens at a gallery in Chelsea, New York, bustling with the excitement of its opening ceremony. Amidst the throng of attendees stands a figure, observing with a quiet intensity. Her gaze fixes upon an elegant lady, poised before a painting, embodying a timeless elegance that transcends the weariness of a long journey. The details of her attire, from the fastener securing her black cape to the delicate arcs cascading from her shoulders, speak of a refined taste and an unwavering sense of self. The juxtaposition of technical satin and embroidered whales imbues her ensemble with a sense of artistry akin to abstract paintings.

The narrative then shifts to Milan in the 1990s, a landscape of nuanced shades of gray. Here, amidst a nocturnal gathering, our protagonist assumes the role of an observer once more. She observes a woman shedding her dark gray tweed overcoat, revealing glimpses of a wine-red “Up to You Anthology” Lettera bag. Yet, it is the figure of a boy in a mottled gray suit that captivates her attention, embodying a blend of refinement and rebellion reminiscent of the nostalgic ambiance enveloping the scene.

In the blink of an eye, the setting transforms to Paris in the late 1940s and early 1950s, a bastion of grand elegance. Here, the silhouette of a woman adorned in a corset and overskirt evokes an ode to feminine beauty. Vibrant hues of bright orange velvet and emerald green silk punctuate the scene, signaling a celebration of new beginnings and a culmination of a timeless journey.

Throughout her odyssey, the protagonist remains a bystander, leaving no trace of her presence. Yet, in a moment of awakening, she realizes that her experiences have left an indelible mark on her consciousness. Colors and silhouettes intertwine in her mind, reminiscent of an asymmetric patchwork woolen sweater crafted from fragments of time and space. Unbeknownst to her, the touch of a reddish-brown artificial leather jacket has imbued it with the ability to store memories, its fabric bearing the imprint of her presence.

Discover the Dawei Fall Winter 2024 full collection on designscene.net.