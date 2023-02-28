MFW: DIESEL Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

Italian fashion house DIESEL presented the Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection, with a show held on February 22nd, during the recently finished Milano Fashion Week. With the collection, designer Glenn Martens calls for freedom, pleasure, experimentation and play. Diesel stands for democracy, choice and sex positivity as a human right. Glenn Martens calls the collection more condensed and concentrated, more grown up, fun and strong and playful. There are the four pillars of Diesel – denim, utility, pop and artisanal – and they push the experimentation with each of them.

Sex positivity is something amazing. We like to play at Diesel, and we are serious about it. Have fun, respect each other, be safe. For sucsexful living! – Glenn Martens

The Diesel x Durex partnership, introduced on the Runway of Glenn Martens’ Fall Winter 2023 Diesel Runway Show Collection, hits stores in April. 300,000 Diesel x Durex condoms will be given away free around the world through all Diesel monobrand stores and selected distributors this Spring and while supplies last. An accompanying capsule collection, featuring a new merger of the iconic Diesel and Durex logos on jeans, t-shirts, a hoodie and a cap will be available end of April at select stores and at diesel.com