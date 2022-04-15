Discover FENDI Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection

Luxury house FENDI presented their Spring Summer 2022 menswear collection with a story featuring models Théo Pan De Loor, Ruskin Caesar Kwofie, Chi An Dong Paez, and Viktor Krohm. In charge of photography was Nicolò Parsenziani, with styling from Julian Ganio, and casting direction by Giulia Massullo. Beauty is work of hair stylist Francesco Ficara, and makeup artist Fausto Cavaleri.

“A homage to the beauty of Rome through luxurious artisanal techniques, innovative materials and archival prints. Immerse yourself in the fresh attiude and dreamy allure of the men’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.” – from Fendi