Dragon Ball DAIMA UT Collection Debuts at UNIQLO

UNIQLO has introduced its highly anticipated Dragon Ball DAIMA UT collection, offering fans a nostalgic celebration of the anime classic alongside fresh designs inspired by the upcoming series. This limited-edition capsule brings together the creative legacy of Akira Toriyama, showcasing character designs and iconic moments that span both the original and new storylines.

The collection features a variety of graphic tees and sweatshirts adorned with vibrant illustrations of beloved characters and dynamic scenes. Designed for all ages, the capsule includes exclusive kids’ graphic tees, allowing young fans to join in the celebration. Prices range from$6 to $20 USD, ensuring accessibility for anime enthusiasts.

Dragon Ball Daima is a Japanese anime series produced by Toei Animation. As the sixth televised installment in the Dragon Ball franchise, it holds special significance as the final series penned by the late Akira Toriyama, who passed away in March 2024. The show premiered on Fuji TV in October 2024.

In line with the collection’s exclusivity, customers are limited to purchasing two items per design. The Dragon Ball DAIMA UT collection is available now at select UNIQLO stores worldwide and online. Act fast to secure your piece of this exciting fusion of anime artistry and fashion.