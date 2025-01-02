Nike Air Max2 CB 94 “Suns” Returns for Summer 2025

In celebration of Charles Barkley’s iconic tenure with the Phoenix Suns, Nike is set to reintroduce the Air Max2 CB 94 in the vibrant “Suns” colorway for Summer 2025. Originally launched in 1994 and last retroed in 2022, this classic basketball silhouette returns with its signature bold design, paying homage to Barkley’s unforgettable era in Phoenix.

The sneaker features a clean white leather upper, accented by striking pops of varsity purple and total orange that echo the Suns’ team colors. The vibrant contrast highlights Barkley’s fiery spirit on the court while providing a nostalgic nod to 90s basketball culture. Its midfoot lockdown system ensures performance-level stability, while Nike’s Air Max2 cushioning technology keeps the ride both comfortable and responsive.

The “Suns” iteration doesn’t stray far from its original design, staying true to the elements that made it a standout. From its distinctive perforations and molded details to the eye-catching orange and purple accents that run throughout, the sneaker remains a bold statement piece for fans and collectors alike.

Beyond its basketball roots, the Air Max2 CB 94 has long been a favorite for off-court styling, seamlessly blending retro sportswear vibes with street-ready aesthetics. The 2025 release ensures a versatile addition to any sneaker rotation, whether you’re hitting the hardwood or the streets.

Priced at $170 USD, the Nike Air Max2 CB 94 “Suns” will be available via Nike SNKRS and select retailers. With a release slated for Summer 2025, fans of Barkley and retro sneaker enthusiasts alike should mark their calendars for this exciting drop.

Model: Nike Air Max2 CB 94 “Suns”

Colorway: White/Varsity Purple-Black-Total Orange

SKU: DO5880-100

Price: $170 USD

Release Date: Summer 2025

Where to Buy: Nike and select retailers