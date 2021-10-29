in Advertising Campaigns, DSquared2, Fall Winter 2021.22 Campaigns, Menswear, Steven Klein, Videos

Strike a Pose: Joshua Cummings & Aries Star in Dsquared2 Denim Campaign

Photographer Steven Klein and creative director Giovanni Bianco team up for Dsquared2

©DSQUARED2, Photography by Steven Klein

Discover DSQUARED2 Fall Winter 2021 Denim campaign featuring Joshua Cummings and Aries lensed by fashion photographer Steven Klein. In charge of creative direction was Giovanni Bianco, with styling from Matthew Ellenberger, and casting direction by Ricky Michiels. Beauty is work of hair stylist Akki Shirakawa, makeup artist Renee Garnes, and manicurist Honey. Production by That One Production.

’10s, 10s, 10s across the board as the legendary Steven Klein brings D2 Denim to life. Summoning the world of ballroom and D2 Denim together to create magic on the ballroom floor with a stunning act of absolute spectacularness. All we can say is, CLEAR THE FLOOR because D2 Denim has arrived.” – from DSquared2

