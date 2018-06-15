DSQUARED2 Fall Winter 2018.19 Menswear by Mert & Marcus

Discover Dsquared2‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign featuring models Oliver Sonne, Bram Valbracht, Andrea Quaranta, Thomas Hackett, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner lensed by fashion photography duo Mert and Marcus. In charge of styling was Panos Yiapanis, with art direction from Giovanni Bianco. Hair styling is work of Sam Mcknight.


