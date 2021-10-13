Joshua Cummings & Cypress Hayunga Model DSQUARED2 Jeans

Designers Dean & Dan Caten presented DSQUARED2 2021 Jeans campaign starring Joshua Cummings and Cypress Hayunga lensed by fashion photographer Steven Klein. In charge of styling was Matthew Ellenberger, with creative direction from Giovanni Bianco, casting direction by Ricky Michiels, and production by That One Production. Beauty is work of hair stylist Akki Shirakawa, makeup artist Renee Garnes, and manicurist Honey.

“Get hot & wet with the notorious D2 Denim. They are back in play. Rediscover the roots of the D2 Denim through the eyes of the creative visionary Steven Klein, as he takes us along into his sensual & sultry interpretation of the denim that evokes emotions of seduction, transgression and fearlessness.” – from Dsquared2