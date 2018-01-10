Connor, Janis, Jose, Mateo & Tuur Model Dsquared2 SS18 Collection

Models Connor Newall, Janis Kuncitis, Jose Luis, Mateo Videla, and Tuur Sikkink star in Dsquared2‘s Spring Summer 2018 menswear campaign captured by fashion photography duo Inez and Vinoodh. In charge of styling was Panos Yiapanis, with art direction from Giovanni Bianco, and beauty by makeup artist Aaron de Mey and hair stylist Duffy.





