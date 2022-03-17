in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Menswear, Spring Summer 2022 Campaign

Yang Yang & Jonas Glöer Model DUNHILL Spring Summer 2022 Looks

Discover dunhill’s SS22 campaign starring Yang Yang and Jonas Glöer captured by Jack Webb

DUNHILL
©DUNHILL, Photography by Jack Webb

British luxury house DUNHILL unveiled their Spring Summer 2022 campaign featuring Chinese actor and the brand’s global spokesperson Yang Yang, and top model Jonas Glöer lensed on the streets of Mayfair by fashion photographer Jack Webb. The Perspectives campaign captures the momentum of life in London. The SS22 collection brings elegance and masculinity, and fuses modernity with tradition.

DUNHILL
©DUNHILL, Photography by Jack Webb
DUNHILL
©DUNHILL, Photography by Jack Webb

As a British House born in Mayfair, we’ve always had a unique perspective on London, of its archetypes and iconography; it’s something I love to examine and explore. We value tradition, taking inspiration from our archive whilst considering the needs of today’s man – with craft and innovation at heart of everything we do. – Mark Weston, Creative Director

DUNHILL
©DUNHILL, Photography by Jack Webb
DUNHILL
©DUNHILL, Photography by Jack Webb

British menswear codes and the tailoring traditions of the House are explored once more, but with a new clarity. Notions of executive style and The City are skilfully subverted, with new era icons like the half-wrap jacket and split hem trouser paired with technical outerwear. A longstanding expertise in leather, so integral to dunhill’s DNA, is applied this season in new ways, with signature bags, trousers, and the innovative Compendium Mac – the latter being the latest evolution of the multi-functional outerwear concept. Embracing conventions old and new, these pieces call on a familiar collision of old guard and avant-garde, recurrent in Weston’s vision for the House.” – from dunhill

Jack Webb
©DUNHILL, Photography by Jack Webb
Jack Webb
©DUNHILL, Photography by Jack Webb
Jack Webb
©DUNHILL, Photography by Jack Webb
Jack Webb
©DUNHILL, Photography by Jack Webb
Jack Webb
©DUNHILL, Photography by Jack Webb
Jack Webb
©DUNHILL, Photography by Jack Webb

ad campaignsEntertainmentMenswearSS22Top Models

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Kodi Smit-McPhee Models ZARA STUDIO Spring Summer 2022 Collection
The North Face x Gucci Style Guide

The North Face x Gucci Style Guide