in Advertising Campaigns, Emporio Armani, Fall Winter 2021.22 Campaigns, Matthew Brookes, Menswear, Ton Heukels

Ton Heukels & Andrea Risso Pose in Emporio Armani Fall Winter 2021 Looks

Discover Emporio Armani’s FW21 campaign featuring Ton Heukels and Andrea Risso

Emporio Armani
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Matthew Brookes

Italian brand Emporio Armani presented their Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign starring models Ton Heukels, Andrea Risso, Carolina Gomez, and Lala Olsson lensed by fashion photographer Matthew Brookes. In charge of creative direction were Rosanna Armani and Antonio Moscogiuri, with set design from Andrea Cellerino, and production by Soloprod. Beauty is work of hair stylist Alessandro Rebecchi, and makeup artist Luciano Chiarello.

Emporio Armani
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Matthew Brookes
Emporio Armani
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Matthew Brookes
Emporio Armani
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Matthew Brookes
Emporio Armani
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Matthew Brookes
Emporio Armani
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Matthew Brookes
Emporio Armani
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Matthew Brookes
Menswear
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Matthew Brookes
Menswear
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Matthew Brookes
Menswear
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Matthew Brookes
Menswear
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Matthew Brookes
Menswear
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Matthew Brookes
Menswear
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Matthew Brookes
Menswear
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Matthew Brookes

ad campaignsFW21MenswearTop Models

