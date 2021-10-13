Ton Heukels & Andrea Risso Pose in Emporio Armani Fall Winter 2021 Looks

Italian brand Emporio Armani presented their Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign starring models Ton Heukels, Andrea Risso, Carolina Gomez, and Lala Olsson lensed by fashion photographer Matthew Brookes. In charge of creative direction were Rosanna Armani and Antonio Moscogiuri, with set design from Andrea Cellerino, and production by Soloprod. Beauty is work of hair stylist Alessandro Rebecchi, and makeup artist Luciano Chiarello.