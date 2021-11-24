ETRO Celebrates Love, Joy & Style with Holiday 2021 Collection

Fashion house ETRO unveiled their Holiday 2021 Zodiacs Under The Sign Of Etro campaign directed by film-maker Tommaso Ottomano. The campaign celebrates the magic of the festive season, joie di vivre, and the energy of togetherness, and fuses fun, fashion and music to capture the spirit of the brand. The video features a new version of the famous song “Zodiacs” by Roberta Kelly.

“All the clothes and accessories worn by the characters feature an explosion of multi-coloured Paisley patterns, floral prints, metal effects and jewel details such as the stud-cabochons applied to the new Crown Me bag.” – From Etro