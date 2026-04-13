Tunji Obembe Leads Burberry SS26 Eyewear Campaign

Burberry unveils Checking Out for Summer, a Spring Summer 2026 eyewear campaign starring Tunji Obembe. Set along a sunlit coastline, the campaign places the brand’s iconic Burberry Check into a seasonal setting defined by ease, movement, and natural light.

Tunji Obembe appears in relaxed, everyday moments by the shore, styled in contemporary eyewear silhouettes that emphasize clarity and restraint. His presence anchors the campaign in a quiet rhythm, where gesture and environment shape the visual tone as much as the product itself.

Alongside him, Iris Law brings a sharper contrast through oversized sunglasses and refined optical frames styled with summer swimwear and accessories. Her looks push a more expressive interpretation of the collection while still remaining tied to the campaign’s understated coastal atmosphere.

The Spring Summer 2026 eyewear line reworks the Burberry Check across multiple frame constructions, translating the pattern into subtle surface detailing and structural accents. Rather than functioning as a surface motif, the check becomes part of the frame architecture, shifting between visible branding and embedded texture depending on silhouette and finish.

The campaign develops through candid seaside imagery, capturing moments that feel unposed and grounded in natural light. Frames interact directly with reflections, skin tones, and summer textures, reinforcing the idea of eyewear as part of daily movement rather than a static accessory.

Creative direction by Martin Senyszak, photography by Anton Gottlob, and set design by Jack Appleyard shape a visual language built on restraint and atmosphere. Each frame holds its place within a wider narrative of British design codes translated into a coastal summer context.