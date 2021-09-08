Omar Ayuso & Stephane Bak Model Eye/LOEWE/Nature FW21 Collection

EYE/LOEWE/NATURE presented their Fall Winter 2021 Collection with a lookbook featuring actors Omar Ayuso and Stephane Bak lensed by fashion photographer Thue Nørgaard. In charge of styling was Benjamin Bruno, with creative direction from Jonathan Anderson and M/M (Paris). Beauty is work of Guido Palau’s team and Pat McGrath’s team.

“The collection blends outdoor, vintage and military components with traditional sportswear to create pieces designed to live outside, in contact with the elements.” – Loewe