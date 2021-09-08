in Entertainment, Fall Winter 2021.22, Loewe, Lookbooks, Menswear

Omar Ayuso & Stephane Bak Model Eye/LOEWE/Nature FW21 Collection

Photographer Thue Nørgaard captured Eye/LOEWE/Nature’s Fall Winter 2021.22 lookbook

Eye/LOEWE/Nature
©EYE/LOEWE/NATURE, Photography by Thue Nørgaard

EYE/LOEWE/NATURE presented their Fall Winter 2021 Collection with a lookbook featuring actors Omar Ayuso and Stephane Bak lensed by fashion photographer Thue Nørgaard. In charge of styling was Benjamin Bruno, with creative direction from Jonathan Anderson and M/M (Paris). Beauty is work of Guido Palau’s team and Pat McGrath’s team.

Eye/LOEWE/Nature
©EYE/LOEWE/NATURE, Photography by Thue Nørgaard

The collection blends outdoor, vintage and military components with traditional sportswear to create pieces designed to live outside, in contact with the elements.” – Loewe

EYE/LOEWE/NATURE
©EYE/LOEWE/NATURE, Photography by Thue Nørgaard
Eye/LOEWE/Nature
©EYE/LOEWE/NATURE, Photography by Thue Nørgaard

