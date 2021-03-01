Philipp Plein Fall Winter Menswear 2021 Collection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A vision beyond your imagination. See it, feel it and live it. Experience the show and escape into another dimension. This show is a futuristic work of art and innovation. Discover Philipp Plein Fall Winter 2021 collection, presented during Milan Fashion Week‘s entirely digital schedule.

The Godfather of hip hop, Snoop Dog is featured in the collection video and has produced a personalized remix version of his hit single ‘Drop it like it’s hot’.

During your journey into the abyss, PHILIPP PLEIN is introducing the newest icons of its fall winter 2021 collection. The swiss fashion house makes a strong statement with quality and design by using only the best materials and artisans to produce its products. The new sneaker ‘HURRICANE 0.2’, the newest version of the multicolor ‘MONEY BEAST’, a limited edition of a fully crystalized high top version of the sneaker ‘MEGA STAR’, the innovative high heel with the shape of a blade ‘THE EDGE’, two new iconic shades, the limited edition PHILIPP PLEIN ‘BLACK GHOST’ handbag, a new version of the iconic ‘PHANTOM KICKS’, the innovative 3D printed runner ‘THE SKELETON’ and a futuristic ladies boot ‘THUNDER’ are all starring in this fashion show production next to the new and innovative shape of the PHILIPP PLEIN ready to wear collection of next season. – from Philipp Plein.

Discover the whole collection on our designscene.net.