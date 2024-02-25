Ferrari Fall Winter 24 Collection

The power and dynamism of the human body are highlighted in Creative Director Rocco Iannone‘s most recent collection for Ferrari Fall Winter 24, which is juxtaposed against the basic dichotomy of light and darkness. Iannone treats the body as a canvas of passion and desire, molded by precise tailoring and fluid movement. He draws inspiration from human anatomy and emotion. Each piece of clothing functions as an extension of the body’s energies, with a fine balance between harsh outlines and soft curves.

The story of the collection revolves around light and how it interacts with and emerges from the human form. Iannone emphasises the body’s ability to hold, reflect, and magnify energy by using light as his medium to convey the body’s vivid drive. A concentration on the colour black, which, in its liquid state, reflects silver, metal, and white to create a spectrum of colours, captures this interplay between light and darkness.

Conventional tailoring materials such as worsted wools and flannel are reinterpreted to create a dynamic play of expanding and contracting curves and volumes. The blazer is a striking piece with its sculpted design and emphasised shoulders, while the indigo denim is reinterpreted with a resin treatment that mimics the look of glass. The collection goes beyond previous experimentation with metallic chain embroidery, hand-painted leather, and couture silk weaving.

The collection’s gentler aspects, such as the draped satin, gauzy cashmere knits, airy organza, and froissé velvets, demonstrate the dematerialization process. The flowing style of the clothing is complemented by accessories like handcrafted leather shoes and a sporty driving shoe version. Soft shapes of the GT Bag give way to the recognisable Maranello Clutch in bags, and the collection is completed with couture gloves, thin titanium eyeglasses, and naturally curved jewellery.

See all the looks in the from the Ferrari Fall Winter 24 Show in the gallery below: