Edison Chen and Adidas Originals’ “CLOT Superstar” is Here

With the release of the CLOT Superstar by Edison Chen, which made its debut during Shanghai Fashion Week, Adidas Originals and Edison Chen have launched an exciting global footwear partnership.

The CLOT Superstar, designed by Edison Chen, is a reinterpretation of the iconic adidas Originals silhouette with sophisticated embellishments reminiscent of vintage tailoring. The quality leather shoe has hand-stitched ridges on the characteristic shell toe. Features like the distinctive ripple effect on the outsole and midsole, the obvious EVA wedge, and the opulent leather welt all serve to further elevate the design. The minimalist white colouring of the shoe is finished off with black contrast stitching and branding elements.

A campaign inviting everyone to enter the “House of Edison Chen” has been launched with the debut of Edison Chen’s CLOT Superstar. In this campaign, Edison Chen and a number of culturally congruent characters, including Jung Woo, Chris Severn, Joyce Wrice, Brent Faiyaz, and DPR Ian, lead the audience through a video that moves from the lively streets to a speakeasy lounge.

On February 23, 2024, the $200 USD CLOT Superstar go on sale at a few JUICE retail locations as well as online at juicestore.com, adidas.com/edisonchen, and the CONFIRMED app. View other photos of the shoe and the Edison Chen “CLOT Superstar” campaign from Adidas Originals in the gallery below: