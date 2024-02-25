Philipp Plein FW24 Backstage moments

Philipp Plein presented their Fall Winter 2024 collection during Milano Fashion Week. Photographer Junri Kamiwaki captured backstage moments for MMSCENE / DSCENE, providing a glimpse into the creative process behind this years showcase.

Philipp Plein’s Fall 2024 presentation at the Allianz Cloud arena in Milan was an extravagant display of glam and boldness, exemplified by the energetic performances of Italian punk and hip-hop acts. The line-up showcased Plein’s iconic shimmer and bold shapes, featuring everything from boots decorated with crystals and dark, sparkling outfits to subtler options such as a refined corduroy suit. Plein’s objective with his shows is to blend menswear and womenswear through common themes and color schemes, illustrating his concept of a unified fashion narrative. This idea is projected to come to life at the forthcoming Plein hotel, where he envisions hosting future collections.

