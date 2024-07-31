Return to Roots: Ferragamo Fall Winter 2024.25 Collection

Italian fashion house Ferragamo presented its latest collection for Fall Winter 2024.25 season, deeply rooted in a return to Florence, captured by photographer Juergen Teller. Under the creative guidance of Maximilian Davis, the campaign revisits the brand’s enduring ties with its city of origin, blending Florence’s rich elegance with the sleek modernity of today’s Ferragamo.

Central to the campaign’s narrative is Palazzo Spini Feroni, an architectural gem that doubles as Ferragamo’s headquarters. This historic building, rich with medieval heritage, serves as the perfect setting to showcase a collection that respects tradition while embracing innovation. “Ferragamo and Florence speak the same language, they share the same history, so I wanted to go back to the very beginning of the story,” explains Davis. This return to origins provides a powerful backdrop for the new designs, anchoring them in a sense of place and history.

The campaign unfolds across Florence’s iconic locales – from the Renaissance art at Loggia dei Lanzi to the lively scenes outside Caffè Rivoire. Each location is chosen for its narrative significance, portraying the Ferragamo man as cultured and confident.

The campaign features a blend of longstanding Ferragamo friends, each adding depth to the narrative. Peter Saville, long associated with the brand, shares his experience: “Am I dreaming? A photoshoot with proper coffee, I am in caffè Revoire opposite the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, and I’m here with Juergen Teller, we are filming for Ferragamo. It’s all form, craft, color and… the art of being… and living.”

Top model Tim Schuhmacher adds his perspective on the city’s ambiance: “My favorite memory is the city itself, especially in the evenings when the light makes everything seem golden, and everyone is out, dressed nicely, and enjoying the beautiful scenery with good drinks and food. It seems impossible to be in a bad mood.“

In charge of creative direction was Dovile Drizyte, with styling from Lotta Volkova. Beauty is work of hair stylist Virginie Moreira, makeup artist Thom Walker, and manicurist Virginie Moreira.