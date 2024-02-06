in Fall Winter 2024.25, Paris Fashion Week

Junya Watanabe Men’s FW24 Collection

“Reconstructed Suiting” combines classic materials for a fresh silhouette

Courtesy of Junya Watanabe

Junya Watanabe unveiled the Fall Winter 2024 Men’s Collection, named “Reconstructed Suiting.” As the name suggests, the collection shows a creative twist on tailoring, emphasizing angular designs and bold aesthetics. Models wear pieces characterized by distinct peaks, angular necklines, and sharp hemlines. The lineup was vibrant with bright colors and featured zippered pieces, combining bulky outerwear with form-fitting biker shorts. The materials ranged from tweed and denim to leather, presenting a total of 29 looks. The collection note states “I wish for men of different generations to wear these suits.

Courtesy of Junya Watanabe
Courtesy of Junya Watanabe
Courtesy of Junya Watanabe

Discover all the looks from the collection in the Gallery below:

FW24junya watanabe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Prada Men’s Fall Winter 24 Collection

Ferrari’s New Campaign for SS24