Junya Watanabe Men’s FW24 Collection

Junya Watanabe unveiled the Fall Winter 2024 Men’s Collection, named “Reconstructed Suiting.” As the name suggests, the collection shows a creative twist on tailoring, emphasizing angular designs and bold aesthetics. Models wear pieces characterized by distinct peaks, angular necklines, and sharp hemlines. The lineup was vibrant with bright colors and featured zippered pieces, combining bulky outerwear with form-fitting biker shorts. The materials ranged from tweed and denim to leather, presenting a total of 29 looks. The collection note states “I wish for men of different generations to wear these suits.“

