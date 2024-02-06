Ferrari’s New Campaign for SS24

Ferrari‘s Spring/Summer 2024 collection comes to life in a new campaign, starring the supermodel Anja Rubik. Under the lens of Willy Vanderperre, the Belgian photographer celebrated for his stark, minimalist aesthetic, the campaign captures the desire that fuels the latest collection.

Anja Rubik, embodying the latest Ferrari aesthetic, stars in images that communicate purity and a dynamic tension. Reflecting on the experience, Rubik expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “It was a pleasure to work with Rocco Iannone and Willy Vanderperre on this campaign. We wanted to create images that represented the Ferrari DNA: slick, modern and focused on design.”

The campaign features six photographs that highlight key looks from Ferrari’s recent runway show. Notable for their power and elegance, the collection includes jumpsuits, denim and leather outfits, alongside a range of new accessories. Distinctly, racing-inspired gloves and eyewear emerge, with two portraits featuring these pieces,done in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica.