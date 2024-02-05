in Fall Winter 2024.25, Lookbooks, Paris Fashion Week

Who Decides War Fall Winter 24 Collection

“Aphorism” focuses on Longevity and Sustainability

Courtesy of Who Decides War

In their latest collection, “APHORISM,” the creative minds behind Who Decides War, Ev Bravado and Téla D’Amore, go from New York City’s streets to the avenues of Paris. This collections focus is on longevity, reflected in the selection and enhancement of materials, including the brand’s signature denim.

Courtesy of Who Decides War
Courtesy of Who Decides War

Season after season, Who Decides War has unveiled unique siluettes that have come to define the brand’s core . With “APHORISM,” these silhouettes undergo a transformation, adopting new techniques and shifting from graphic designs to a cut-and-sew methodology. This evolution is particularly noticeable in the textured designs of arches and windows, elements that are integral to the brand’s visual story. In a nod to their American roots, references to Americana are also evident throughout “APHORISM.”

Courtesy of Who Decides War
Courtesy of Who Decides War

This collection also has a deep commitment to sustainability, reflecting Ev Bravado and Téla D’Amore’s dedication to creating meaningful, lasting pieces. This mindful approach seeks to address the fashion industry’s often overlooked issue of production waste. The creation of “APHORISM” demanded an array of intricate, hands-on processes to attain its unique aesthetic and tactile appeal. The collection’s pieces were cut, sewn, distressed, dyed, and then overdyed, with the brand’s focus on detailed embroidery.

See all the looks in the Gallery below:

FW24Who Decides War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Jung Hae-in

Jung Hae-in is the Cover Star of Harper’s Bazaar Korea

adidas x Song for the Mute 003 Collaboration