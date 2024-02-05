adidas x Song for the Mute 003 Collaboration

In their latest collaboration, “SFTM-003,” Song for the Mute joins adidas Originals for the third time, revitalizing the Country OG silhouette in three 90s-inspired colorways: pale grey and teal nylon alongside the black leather with suede accents. This iteration introduces a touch of futurism with metallic D-ring hardware and a paracord-inspired toggle lacing system.

Creative Director Lyna Ty blends fabric technologies and design details into the accompanying apparel line, which features eight pieces. The collection showcases a variety of new textiles and crafting techniques, presenting standout items such as sherpa fleece zip-up jackets adorned with digital print contrast sleeves and logo embroidery, distressed jersey hoodies in earthy brown and vibrant teal, a statement oversized blazer, and lightweight coated cotton track pants with press-stud detailing. The lineup is completed with jacquard knitwear with intricate contrasting patterns.

Photographer Atsushi ‘Jima’ Nishijima, known for his authentic snapshots on film sets, captures the collection. Working alongside Art Director and Stylist Stephen Mann, they craft a narrative filled with candid, youthful moments against the backdrop of cityscapes and liminal urban spaces such as alleyways and streets. Hair artist Erol Karadag introduces an element of theatricality with period wigs, giving a sense of drama into the campaign, which mirrors Ty’s ongoing dialogue between tradition and contemporary style.

