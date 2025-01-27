Solid Homme Fall Winter 2025 “Solid Jazz Club” Collection

The Solid Homme Fall Winter 2025 collection explores the evolution of the modern man’s wardrobe as it transitions from office wear to evening attire. Creative Director Woo Youngmi draws inspiration from the process of unwinding, crafting a lineup that effortlessly moves between structured professional looks and more relaxed, personal styles. The collection strikes a balance between classic formality and individuality, presenting a reimagined take on how traditional workwear adapts to after-hours settings.

This season, Solid Homme redefines the corporate uniform, transforming its symbols into expressions of freedom and creativity. The collection nods to Yuppie culture but updates its aesthetics with a contemporary perspective. As layers of professional polish are peeled away, the designs reveal a more authentic, personal identity while still maintaining elements of their formal origins.

The color palette draws heavily from the ambiance of nightlife, particularly the vibrant energy of jazz bars. Shades such as deep burgundy, vintage red, and muted greys are complemented by warm browns, subtle pastels, and flashes of royal blue. The textures used throughout the collection, satin, velvet, tweed, and moleskin, introduce depth and dimension. Key pieces include a vivid red satin coach jacket, deep burgundy silk cravats, and vinyl record-printed shirts that bring a playful nod to music culture. Velvet tracksuits, pale yellow silk shirts, and tailored denim ensembles further showcase the versatility of these designs, seamlessly blending elements of formality and ease.

Classic tailoring is given a fresh perspective, with subtle details elevating traditional pieces. Stone-grey suits are paired with soft silk shirts for an unexpected pairing, while oversized cardigans in multicolored yarn add a relaxed counterpoint to pleated trousers. Double-layered chenille cardigans with neutral cravats bring sophistication to casualwear, reinterpreting the idea of “Dress-Down Fridays” as a thoughtful style statement. Accessories such as argyle socks and crochet ties add additional layers of detail, emphasizing the collection’s focus on individuality and personality.

The color story transitions smoothly from muted daytime tones to vibrant evening hues, reflecting the change in mood as the day unfolds. Textures play a key role, with heavier fabrics like velvet and tweed offering structure, while satin and silk provide lightness and fluidity. Together, these elements create a collection that feels both dynamic and deeply personal.

PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO: JOSH HIGHT

STYLIST & ART DIRECTING: JULIAN GANIO

CASTING: MARIE LÉVY

HAIR: GARY GILL

MAKE UP: DANIEL SALLSTROM

MUSIC AGENCY: BUREAU CADENCE

MUSIC: MILAN TABAK, TIM BAKOGLU, NICOLAS BAUER, PAUL DE RÉMUSAT, LILIAN MILLE

PRODUCTION: EYESIGHT PRODUCTION

JEWELLERY PROVIDED BY BUNNEY

SOCKS PROVIDED BY BURLINGTON