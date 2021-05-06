4 Fashionable Gift Items to Impress Him

Ever had trouble shopping for the men in your life? We know it’s not easy. It’s safe to say that men and women have distinctive tastes. Whether its clothes, eyewear or any other accessory, every man has already bought something for himself. Do you spend months ahead thinking of a perfect gift? Start writing down their preferences: You have the boyfriend who likes primary colours or the best friend who likes funky styles. You also have a husband who never starts his day without a watch. The list of possible scenarios is endless. But don’t get stressed out because we are here to narrow it down for you! Here are four fashionable gift items to impress him:

Glasses

Shoes

Beanie

Blazer

Glasses:

What was the first thing you noticed in your man? Was it the colour of his eyes or the shape of his jaw? If you love looking at his face so much, this shouldn’t be a problem! If he happens to wear glasses in life, then men’s prescription eyeglasses can be your first gift! Did you know that doctors recommend changing your glasses every one to three years? He probably doesn’t know that. Wearing old prescription glasses with the belief that they are still functional is a common misconception.

Going on a shopping journey for eyeglasses can get tricky. There are too many choices, and you simply don’t know what works out best. However, a piece of advice you must consider: whatever frame you choose, make sure it goes well with your man’s face shape. Glasses are supposed to balance your facial features. If his face is oblong or round, go for a funky rectangle frame. If he has a square face and a wide jaw, look for something with a rounded bottom. Now that we covered the shape, think of the style. Since he wears eyeglasses for a large number of hours, you need to scout for a pair that speaks most to you. Think of his personality, his profession and his lifestyle. Try to remember what clothes he has. Yes, the minor details can make a difference.

Glasses make great gifts. They’re helpful, fun and fashionable. You can’t offend someone with a pair of eyewear. You simply want to protect his gorgeous eyes!

Shoes:

Did you ever notice how a man spends more time in shoe stores than a woman? It goes beyond footwear. But, let’s stick to shoes. Men like to invest in items that make them look good. They are becoming more focused on their physique. From hairstyles to getting in shape, the men know what a woman wants.

Men’s fashion industry is just as important as women’s. The notion comes as no surprise. The rule applies to shoes too! It’s never a bad investment when it comes to good pair of sneakers or formal shoes. Your man probably has busy days ahead. Therefore, a packed schedule calls for, say it with us now, shoe shopping!

You can never go wrong with a decent pair. It’s a perfect gift for Christmas, an anniversary, even for a birthday! To narrow down your options, you have to look for what is missing. When it comes to men’s wardrobe, he should invest in the following:

Oxfords

Tennis Shoes/Sneakers

Wing-Tip Brogues

Chukka Boots

Penny Loafers

Chelsea Boots

Espadrilles

Boat Shoes

Anything missing? Make up for times lost!

Beanie:

There has to be at least one baseball cap in every man’s closet. If not, an ordinary cap. Another great idea for a gift is a hat. Not just any hat, a beanie! It is known to be winter’s warmest accessory. Stylist Sarah Gilfillan says, “A beanie is a great staple of your winter wardrobe.”

Beanies have been around for a long time. It dates back to the 12th century in Wales. They were often called Monmouth caps after the Welsh town. The name of the hat was first recorded back in the 1940s. The term bean is an early 20th American word for head. We bet you didn’t know that, right? Over the decades, the winter warmer evolved and turned into something recognizable. In 2021, it has become an essential accessory. Before you go on gifting your man a beanie, there are rules to pay attention to:

To begin with, just like men’s prescription glasses, you have to recognize his face shape. If you ever heard him, say “this hat just doesn’t suit me” well, there is a reason behind it. However, beanies work with men’s wardrobes. It doesn’t work with every face shape. If you have a round or square face, Sarah suggests getting a beanie without a turn-back cuff. Get a looser style to bring height to your face. Also, she proposes wearing back off your face.

On the contrary, if you have a longer face, buy a tight one to your head to avoid the extra height. Lastly, choose a colour and pattern that goes well with your overall wardrobe. What does he wear most? Is he a street-style kind of guy? What matters is to keep his ears warm with style!

Blazer:

Now that we have arrived at our final fashionable gift, you might agree with us on our last choice. He probably has a tight schedule and back-to-back meetings. What do you think is the one piece of clothing that might give him the confidence that he needs? A blazer.

The fitting blazer (or more) is a super distinctive jacket that a man should not live without. Whether he is invited to a wedding or giving a presentation, a blazer will make him look classy, professional and stylish. Talk about a fine finishing! If you stress the size, any blazer you buy for him shouldn’t be too fit or too loose. As for the colours, well there are three types of blazers every man should own:

Navy: worn for casual or semi-business meeting. Grey: worn with jeans to slacks and a tie. Patterned: worn with dark jeans or suit.

This piece of clothing is often overlooked. It is dismissed more than any other fashionable item. Little do people know, it is the unsung hero of a man’s wardrobe. A blazer is often mistaken to be stiff when, in reality, you can easily add personality to it.

Conclusion:

These unique gift ideas will not only impress him but will leave him wanting more. You can never go wrong with classic options. All you have to do is a little research around his style, then BOOM! Just like that, you are now the best gift giver!

Images from MODEL CITIZEN: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH ARMANDO CABRAL – See the full story here