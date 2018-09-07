Felix Prabitz is the Face of Roberto Cavalli Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection
Up and comer Felix Prabitz stars in Roberto Cavalli‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, with creative direction from Giovanni Bianco. Styling is work of Marie Chaix, with makeup from beauty artist Aaron de Mey, and hair styling by Recine.
