Discover FERRAGAMO Pre-Fall 2023 Collection

Luxury house FERRAGAMO unveiled its Pre-Fall 2023 campaign starring models Anass Bouazzaoui, Mamuor Majeng, Lulu Tenney, and Sijia Kang lensed by fashion photographer Tyler Mitchell. In charge of creative direction were Charles Levai and Kevin Tekinel, with styling from Mavi Staiano. The Pre-Fall 2023 Collection is defined by an effortless sensibility – minimalist designs, clean cuts, and flexible denims colored by the spirit of the American Western. Drawing on the history of Salvatore Ferragamo, who designed the cowboy boots for the 1923 film The Covered Wagon, Maximilian Davis subtly adopts era aesthetic tropes, such as denim, pocket detailing, gingham prints, and belt-wrapped bags and loafers, and reimagines them with a relaxed, modern ease.

I want to explore what contemporary essentials are, from denim to eveningwear, To take classic pieces in the everyday wardrobe and twist or subvert them with textures and materials that make them feel more modern, more playful and more unexpected. – Maximilian Davis