Whatever the Weather: Louis Vuitton SS27 Men’s Pre-Collection

Pharrell Williams continues his exploration of contemporary menswear with the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2027 Men’s Pre-Collection, titled Whatever the Weather. Taking inspiration from changing forecasts and the demands of international travel, the collection introduces clothing and accessories that respond to different climates and occasions. Rainwear, traditional tailoring and outdoor equipment inform a wardrobe that places functionality alongside the House’s distinctive design codes.

The concept reflects the experience of travelling between cities where temperatures, weather conditions and dress codes can change unexpectedly. Williams translates these circumstances into garments that offer versatility through reversible constructions, practical details and unconventional fabric treatments.

Workwear references from the 1980s influence the collection’s Monogram Reporter designs. Williams combines coated canvas with suede and leather, introducing layered material compositions across jackets, footwear and luggage. A nylon puffer in blue incorporates leather shoulder panels with debossed Monogram detailing, while an orange reversible gilet pairs coated canvas with suede.

The collection also revisits recognisable outerwear silhouettes. A traditional yellow fisherman’s raincoat receives a calfskin interpretation, while a puffer coat incorporates tailoring fabric featuring a miniature Monogram jacquard pattern.

Williams introduces practical adjustments throughout the wardrobe. A fleece jacket folds into its own front pocket, while reversible jumpers offer cable knitting on one side and Monogram detailing on the reverse. Cashmere hoodies, T-shirts and polo shirts extend the collection’s approach to familiar everyday garments.

One of the collection’s central ideas involves transforming how familiar fabrics appear. Through Trompe L’Oeil Jersey, Louis Vuitton uses a specialised printing process to give leather the visual appearance and tactile quality of grey sweatshirt material. The treatment extends from a zipped hoodie to accessories such as the Keepall 50, Speedy 30 and Track backpack.

Other designs continue this exploration of optical effects. A silver-coated denim jacket creates the impression of wet fabric, while a cashmere suit imitates traditional denim. Williams also introduces a shaved mink bomber that resembles chinchilla and a waffle-knit cardigan that takes on the appearance of tweed.

Some pieces feature colourful Monogram stitching that suggests repairs to weather-worn clothing. Elsewhere, rubber applications imitate mud splashes across denim and technical footwear.

The collection’s printed graphics develop the weather narrative further. A cartoon follows a young businessman travelling from sunny New York to stormy Paris, appearing across shirts, denim, linings and accessories. Floral camouflage, Speedy Infinity graphics and the Surplus Brut pattern introduce additional visual treatments.

Louis Vuitton expands its luggage offering through the Monogram Reporter range, introducing blue and yellow coated canvas with cognac suede foundations. The material combination appears across several familiar silhouettes, including the Keepall, Nil, Flaneur and Christopher.

The Surplus Brut design introduces dark blue denim with a faded effect, while a Keepall 35 features glossy three-dimensional raindrops across its Monogram canvas exterior. A cloud-printed luggage tag completes the design.

The weather references continue through an umbrella-shaped bag, miniature umbrella charms and a Louis Bear mascot wearing a yellow raincoat.

Sunglasses include a new Round Square interpretation of the LV Lock design and crocodile leather versions of LV Heritage frames. Knitted accessories, silver bracelets and collectible charms complete the offering.

For footwear, Williams develops familiar Louis Vuitton models through technical materials and outdoor-inspired details. The LV Ranger walking boot combines black suede, rubber and ripstop with a hiking sole. The LV Drop 300 receives a textured upper incorporating mohair, mesh and suede, while the LV Titled introduces printed denim and Monogram Reporter constructions.

The LV Trainer appears in several variations, including nylon and ripstop combinations, laser-printed Monogram designs and colourful Speedy Infinity graphics. Rubber treatments that resemble dried mud extend across selected LV Trainer and LV Ranger styles.